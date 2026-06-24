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UTAH PRIMARY ELECTIONS: Results for Summit & Wasatch counties, state, federal races

Summit County fire danger increases to ‘extreme’ as fires burn across Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 24, 2026 at 3:33 PM MDT
Firefighters battle the Cottonwood Fire in Fishlake National Forest in Beaver County, Utah, in June 2026.
U.S. Forestry Service
Firefighters battle the Cottonwood Fire in Fishlake National Forest in Beaver County, Utah, in June 2026.

Fire crews are battling several blazes across Utah with meteorologists predicting critical fire weather this week.

Officials have raised Summit County’s fire danger to the “extreme” level with thunderstorms expected in the Wasatch Back this week.

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes said the storms could pose a critical fire threat.

“The primary threats with these storms are going to be that damaging wind potential up to 60 miles per hour, and that potential of some lightning out there as well,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 24. 

Fire crews are battling several blazes across the state including three new fires since Tuesday in Salt Lake and Box Elder counties.

The state’s largest burn, the Cottonwood Fire has consumed nearly 60,000 acres since it was discovered June 22. The fire is threatening structures near the Eagle Point Resort in Beaver County and nearby towns have been told to be ready to evacuate.

Utah has seen 350 wildfires since the beginning of the year. About 76% of those have been caused by humans.

Summit County has reported 23 wildfires this season, the largest burning 5 acres. Wasatch County has reported four, none more than an acre.

Much of Utah is under Stage 1 fire restrictions, including Park City and unincorporated areas of Summit and Wasatch counties.

The restrictions prohibit fireworks, open fires except within established pits and smoking near dry vegetation.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver