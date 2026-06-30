This Park City site is one of the most endangered places in Utah

The Silver King Mill is part of the Silver King Coalition Mine National Historic District and is in danger of collapse from decades of neglect and exposure.

Other buildings on the 2026 list include Dixon Middle School in Provo, Rowland Hall’s lower school in Salt Lake City, Old Kaysville City Hall and Library and the Cisco townsite in Grand County off Interstate 70.

Preservation Utah has previously added Park City’s A-frame buildings. The Thaynes Headframe Building, Kamas’ Main Street Corridor and the Bryon T. Mitchell Home in Francis.

Park City’s Silver King Coalition Mine Headframe Building was also listed in 2024 but was saved after a rehabilitation project led by Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History.