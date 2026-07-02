© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City to share golf course master plan at Monday open house

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 2, 2026 at 3:03 PM MDT
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW

Planned upgrades to the golf course include to its irrigation system that was build in the early 1990s.

Park City residents can provide feedback on potential improvements, amenities and priorities for the golf course at a July 6 open house.

The Park City Library Community Room event will give residents a chance to learn about the proposed plans and talk with staff and the design team.

Among the planned upgrades is a major renovation to the course irrigation system. The current watering system dates back to the early 1990s which will need significant future investments.

City staff is scheduled to present the final master plan and estimated project costs to the Park City Council in August for discussion.

The open house begins at 5 p.m. No reservation is required.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver