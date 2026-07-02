Park City to share golf course master plan at Monday open house

Park City residents can provide feedback on potential improvements, amenities and priorities for the golf course at a July 6 open house.

The Park City Library Community Room event will give residents a chance to learn about the proposed plans and talk with staff and the design team.

Among the planned upgrades is a major renovation to the course irrigation system. The current watering system dates back to the early 1990s which will need significant future investments.

City staff is scheduled to present the final master plan and estimated project costs to the Park City Council in August for discussion.

The open house begins at 5 p.m. No reservation is required.