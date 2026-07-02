Park City Library used book sale benefits library services, events

Friends of the Library member Cathy Lanigan said thousands of books are for sale, with all proceeds going to the library.

“Over the years we've taken donations from the community, and occasionally somebody will move out of the state and they clean out their entire collection,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” July 2. “We have discovered some really interesting books, first edition signed, you know, from 1910 or something, and we've done some research. Some people on the board went and looked at what these are really worth.”

The hidden treasure books are priced at $5. Children’s books are $1, adult paperbacks are $2 and hardcovers are $3.

FULL INTERVIEW: Cathy Lanigan and Rachel Sahlman with Park City Friends of the Library Listen • 10:37

Friends of the Library members will have their first pick at the titles Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. before the sale opens to the general public until 4 p.m. The general public sale will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., although the library itself will be closed.

Library board member Rachel Sahlman said there is a fill-your-bag event at the end of the sale as well.

“For the last two hours, so on July 4 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., our visitors can get a $15 tote bag and fill that tote bag with as many books as they can fit,” she said.

The sale is on the third floor of the Park City Library.

Books not sold during the Fourth of July sale will be available at the upcoming Miners Day sale.