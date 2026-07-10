Park City community remembers local World Cup skier TJ Lanning

TJ Lanning’s death was reported by the U.S. Ski Team and Ski Racing Media July 7. He was living in Park City with his parents at the time of his death, his father, Tom Lanning, told KPCW July 8.

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Lanning was born on Aug. 27, 1984, in Helena, Mont. His father said the family relocated to Park City, Utah, in 1986 where the future athlete would later graduate from the Winter Sports School.

In his youth, TJ Lanning raced for the Park City Ski Team. At 14, he won the Whistler Cup, and in 2001, he earned a spot on the U.S. Ski Team’s development team. He was the top-ranked junior in the world for slalom and super-G. TJ Lanning competed in the 2001 and 2002 FIS Junior World Ski Championships and later represented the United States at the 2007 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Åre, Sweden, Ski Racing Media reported.

Steven Nyman, TJ Lanning’s former Park City and US Ski teammate, remembered him as a prodigy.

“TJ was full gas all the time, from ski camps all over the world to when we were kids ski racing on the Park City ski team,” he told KPCW July 9. “He was younger than me, but he was always somebody I chased. He was just so full of talent and he was something we all tried to catch up to.”

The speed skier left his mark on the World Cup circuit, recording three top 10 finishes. He finished ninth in the downhill at Lake Louise, Canada, in 2008, tenth in the downhill at Val Gardena, Italy, in 2008, and tenth in the super combined at Beaver Creek, Colo., in 2007.

His racing career was also fraught with injuries, cut short in 2009 when he crashed during the downhill at Lake Louise. He fractured his neck and dislocated his left knee.

Though injuries ended his racing, it didn’t take TJ Lanning out of the sport. In 2012, he returned to the U.S. Ski Team, this time as a coach. He focused on speed and young athlete development.

Olympian Jared Goldberg fondly recalled the ski racer’s coaching style.

Jonathan Selkowitz / SelkoPhoto FILE: An image of TJ Lanning skiing.

“He slid up to me in a World Cup downhill training run and he says, ‘Goldie, you don’t want to be right there, man,’” Goldberg told KPCW. “’I know what happens when you go right there. Just be conservative through this section.’ He used his experience in a very positive way to help us young guys, to keep us safe.”

The coach accompanied Goldberg to the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi, Russia, where TJ Lanning reached a new level of fame.

“He always had a really cool mustache, and everybody had mustache envy of him,” Goldberg said. “When we were walking out on the opening ceremonies in Sochi, somebody saw us on the TV when they zoomed in on us walking and they ended up making this Facebook page called ‘The TJ Lanning Mustache fan page.’”

TJ Lanning also coached for the Snowbird Sports Education Foundation in 2010 and 2019. His former boss, Steve Bounous told KPCW he always had a good attitude.

“He was a really fun guy, just positive. He was really enthusiastic with kids, he loved skiing, and he was just great to have around,” he said. “He had a wonderful heart, and he really cared about people.”

Goldberg described the racer-turned coach as a mentor.

”When I was a younger up-and-coming racer, I had heard of TJ. I saw his posters around and I got one of his ski bags that said TJ Lanning, and you know, in Sharpie on it, and I just remember being star struck by that, that I got TJ Lanning's bag. I held onto that bag for as long as I could,” Goldberg said. “Fast forward a few years later, he was my coach my first year or so on the World Cup. I always really looked up to him. He was like a big brother to me.”

Nyman recalled TJ Lanning’s sense of humor.

“He not only in sport pushed limits, but he loved pushing limits with his friends,” Nyman said. “He was funny. He would tease people, he would just want to go on adventures. But he was there for you. If you needed something, he was there.”

Above all, TJ Lanning was a dedicated father to his two children.

“TJ loved his kids,” Nyman said. “He was very proud of his kids and proud of their progress, their energy, their exploration.”

Tom Lanning said the family is finalizing plans for a memorial service at the end of August.

In lieu of flowers, the Lanning family invites the public to donate to the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Mental Health & Return-to-Performance program.