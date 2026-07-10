Wasatch Back groups offer help as dangerous heatwave threatens Utah

In Park City, temperatures are expected in the high 90s Sunday, flirting with the area’s July 12 heat record of 97 degrees, set back in 2002. The Heber Valley could be over 100 degrees by Sunday.

ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes told KPCW Sunday will be the hottest day.

“Make sure you are making preparations now to possibly remain inside for most of the weekend,” he said. “If you do have to go outside for any activities, just make sure you try to plan those before 10 in the morning, or after about 6 in the afternoon and evening, and those will be somewhat cooler times.”

Rocky Mountain Power is warning Utahns outages may be required as a precaution if wildfire danger increases. But lowering fire risk could complicate health risks for some in the dangerously hot weather.

Medical experts encourage people to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned areas when possible and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Children and pets should not be left in vehicles, where temperatures can become deadly in minutes.

During heat waves, libraries and other government buildings serve as cooling centers for residents to escape extreme temperatures. In Heber, a High Valley Transit bus will be at Main Street park for kids to cool off from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Help and resources to weather Utah’s extreme heat are available by calling 211 or visiting 211utah.org.

In Park City, some outdoor events, like the Park Silly Sunday Market, have advised leaving pets at home to protect their paws from the hot ground.

Animal advocates advise walking dogs when it is cooler in mornings and evenings.

The extreme heat warning remains in effect through Tuesday at 6 a.m.