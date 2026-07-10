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Wasatch Back groups offer help as dangerous heatwave threatens Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 10, 2026 at 4:33 PM MDT
Maria Wieser, of Italy, takes a drink of water while sightseeing in Death Vally National Park, Friday, June 28, 2013 in Badwater, Calif. Excessive heat warnings will continue for much of the Desert Southwest as building high pressure triggers major warming in eastern California, Nevada, and Arizona.
Chris Carlson
/
AP
Maria Wieser, of Italy, takes a drink of water while sightseeing in Death Vally National Park, Friday, June 28, 2013 in Badwater, Calif. Excessive heat warnings will continue for much of the Desert Southwest as building high pressure triggers major warming in eastern California, Nevada, and Arizona.

Park City is one of several areas that could break heat records this weekend as the National Weather Service issues extreme heat warnings across Utah.

In Park City, temperatures are expected in the high 90s Sunday, flirting with the area’s July 12 heat record of 97 degrees, set back in 2002. The Heber Valley could be over 100 degrees by Sunday.

ABC4 meteorologist Cedric Haynes told KPCW Sunday will be the hottest day.

“Make sure you are making preparations now to possibly remain inside for most of the weekend,” he said. “If you do have to go outside for any activities, just make sure you try to plan those before 10 in the morning, or after about 6 in the afternoon and evening, and those will be somewhat cooler times.”

The National Weather Service said a significant heatwave will bring record-challenging temperatures to the Wasatch Back from July 11-14, 2026. Warm overnight lows are also expected which will further exacerbate heat impacts. This extreme heat is dangerous and can become deadly.
The National Weather Service
The National Weather Service said a significant heatwave will bring record-challenging temperatures to the Wasatch Back from July 11-14, 2026. Warm overnight lows are also expected which will further exacerbate heat impacts. This extreme heat is dangerous and can become deadly.

Rocky Mountain Power is warning Utahns outages may be required as a precaution if wildfire danger increases. But lowering fire risk could complicate health risks for some in the dangerously hot weather.

Medical experts encourage people to drink plenty of water, stay out of the sun and in air-conditioned areas when possible and limit strenuous outdoor activity.

Children and pets should not be left in vehicles, where temperatures can become deadly in minutes.

During heat waves, libraries and other government buildings serve as cooling centers for residents to escape extreme temperatures. In Heber, a High Valley Transit bus will be at Main Street park for kids to cool off from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Help and resources to weather Utah’s extreme heat are available by calling 211 or visiting 211utah.org.

In Park City, some outdoor events, like the Park Silly Sunday Market, have advised leaving pets at home to protect their paws from the hot ground.

Animal advocates advise walking dogs when it is cooler in mornings and evenings.

The extreme heat warning remains in effect through Tuesday at 6 a.m.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver