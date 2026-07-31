Park City sees record July rainfall, officials warn of flash flooding

The summer monsoon season brought much-needed rain to the state, including in Park City, but the wet weather comes at a cost.

Park City saw 11 days of rain and nearly 2.5 inches of precipitation in July. That’s the most rainfall measured at the Park City Library’s weather station since it started recording data in 1993.

That is great news for wildfire risk. However, it creates dangerous flooding conditions around burn scars, significantly increasing flash flooding and debris flow risks.

The Division of Emergency Management advises residents to avoid burn scar areas when rain is in the forecast.

In the Wasatch Back, that includes the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest where the Yellow Lake Fire burned 33,000 acres in September 2024.

Officials warn residents that moving water can quickly become deadly and flooding can occur with little warning.