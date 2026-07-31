© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. Forest Service considers 1,650-acre Brian Head Resort expansion

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published July 31, 2026 at 4:16 PM MDT
Aspen Meadows development at Brian Head Resort
Aspen Meadows
Part of the expansion would include the new private Aspen Meadows development at Brian Head Resort.

Residents have 90 days to comment on the Dixie National Forest's draft environmental impact statement for the ski resort's expansion.

A southern Utah ski resort could see more terrain and improvements in the Dixie National Forest, if the forest service green lights the project.

Brian Head Resort wants to add more than 1,650 acres to its special use permit boundary to increase its skiable acres.

The expansion would nearly double the resort’s footprint, which sits on about 887 acres of national forest land.

The resort unveiled the project in July 2025. It includes 380 acres of ski trails, 14 lifts, 19 miles of snowmaking, 10 miles of road, four dining facilities and eight stand-alone ski patrol spaces.

The Dixie National Forest has now published a draft environmental impact statement.

Residents have 90 days to comment on the project and proposed amendment to the Dixie National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan.

The forest service will also host two public meetings to review the analysis and answer questions.

Comments can be submitted online, by mail and in person through Oct. 28.
Ski Resorts
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver