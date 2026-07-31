U.S. Forest Service considers 1,650-acre Brian Head Resort expansion

A southern Utah ski resort could see more terrain and improvements in the Dixie National Forest, if the forest service green lights the project.

Brian Head Resort wants to add more than 1,650 acres to its special use permit boundary to increase its skiable acres.

The expansion would nearly double the resort’s footprint, which sits on about 887 acres of national forest land.

The resort unveiled the project in July 2025. It includes 380 acres of ski trails, 14 lifts, 19 miles of snowmaking, 10 miles of road, four dining facilities and eight stand-alone ski patrol spaces.

The Dixie National Forest has now published a draft environmental impact statement.

Residents have 90 days to comment on the project and proposed amendment to the Dixie National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan.

The forest service will also host two public meetings to review the analysis and answer questions.

Comments can be submitted online, by mail and in person through Oct. 28.