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Kimball Arts Festival returns to Park City Main Street with traffic, parking changes

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:51 PM MDT
The Bob Wells Plaza parking lot closed
The Bob Wells Plaza parking lot closed

The annual Park City Kimball Arts Festival on Main Street begins Friday and organizers are asking festivalgoers to bike, walk and take public transit.

Traffic patterns will change and some roads and parking lots will be closed.

The Bob Wells and Brew Pub parking lots are closed Wednesday to Sunday.

Main Street, Heber Avenue, Swede Alley and the remaining surface lots on Swede Alley are closed to cars early Friday morning through Sunday night.

Southbound Deer Valley Drive shifts to accommodate a bus lane, leaving one lane for regular traffic over the weekend.

Visitors and locals can park for free at the Richardson Flat park-and-ride with free buses to and from Old Town every 15 minutes.

Park City High School, the school district on Kearns Boulevard and Park City Mountain Resort also offer free parking and free public transit throughout the festival.

Parking at the China Bridge garage is $9 an hour Friday to Sunday.

The festival’s bike valet is on 7th Street between All Sports Eyewear and Banhoff Sports.

All roads reopen when the festival ends Sunday night.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver