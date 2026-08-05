Kimball Arts Festival returns to Park City Main Street with traffic, parking changes

Traffic patterns will change and some roads and parking lots will be closed.

The Bob Wells and Brew Pub parking lots are closed Wednesday to Sunday.

Main Street, Heber Avenue, Swede Alley and the remaining surface lots on Swede Alley are closed to cars early Friday morning through Sunday night.

Southbound Deer Valley Drive shifts to accommodate a bus lane, leaving one lane for regular traffic over the weekend.

Visitors and locals can park for free at the Richardson Flat park-and-ride with free buses to and from Old Town every 15 minutes.

Park City High School, the school district on Kearns Boulevard and Park City Mountain Resort also offer free parking and free public transit throughout the festival.

Parking at the China Bridge garage is $9 an hour Friday to Sunday.

The festival’s bike valet is on 7th Street between All Sports Eyewear and Banhoff Sports.

All roads reopen when the festival ends Sunday night.