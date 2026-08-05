Utah’s record monsoonal rains drench northern mountains, reservoirs remain low

July delivered above-normal rain across Utah but experts say reservoir storage is still lacking.

Park City’s library weather station received a record 2.5 inches last month. That’s a first for the location since it started recording in 1993.

State water officials report two weather sites in the Uinta Mountains also set new records and seven others recorded the second-highest totals for July rainfall.

Overall, Utah’s mountains received an average of 2.2 inches of rain in July. That’s 181% of what the areas normally see for the month.

However, summer monsoon rains tend to be localized. While the Uinta Mountains received high precipitation, the nearby Rock Creek area was below normal levels.

Soil moisture has increased thanks to monsoonal storms, reducing fire risk in those areas. But, the state’s reservoir storage remains low at 54% of capacity, down 15% from this time last year.