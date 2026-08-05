© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah’s record monsoonal rains drench northern mountains, reservoirs remain low

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:31 PM MDT
Rainbow over the Swaner Preserve after a rainstorm.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Rainbow over the Swaner Preserve after a rainstorm.

Park City received a record amount of rainfall in July since the library weather station began recording more than 30 years ago.

July delivered above-normal rain across Utah but experts say reservoir storage is still lacking.

Park City’s library weather station received a record 2.5 inches last month. That’s a first for the location since it started recording in 1993.

State water officials report two weather sites in the Uinta Mountains also set new records and seven others recorded the second-highest totals for July rainfall.

Overall, Utah’s mountains received an average of 2.2 inches of rain in July. That’s 181% of what the areas normally see for the month.

However, summer monsoon rains tend to be localized. While the Uinta Mountains received high precipitation, the nearby Rock Creek area was below normal levels.

Soil moisture has increased thanks to monsoonal storms, reducing fire risk in those areas. But, the state’s reservoir storage remains low at 54% of capacity, down 15% from this time last year.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver