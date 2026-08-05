New film festival brings indie films, creators to Park City this fall

Park City Film will roll out the red carpet for the inaugural Park City Film Festival this fall with a focus on independent film and emerging creative voices.

Starting Oct. 23, the three-day event will feature eight films including four documentaries, three narrative features and one short film.

The festival will also include several filmmaker gatherings, panel discussions and post-screening Q&As.

All screenings will be at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library.

The festival lineup, panel schedule and tickets will be released Aug. 17.