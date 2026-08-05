New film festival brings indie films, creators to Park City this fall
A new film festival is coming to Park City less than a year after the Sundance Film Festival left its 40-year home for Colorado.
Park City Film will roll out the red carpet for the inaugural Park City Film Festival this fall with a focus on independent film and emerging creative voices.
Starting Oct. 23, the three-day event will feature eight films including four documentaries, three narrative features and one short film.
The festival will also include several filmmaker gatherings, panel discussions and post-screening Q&As.
All screenings will be at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library.
The festival lineup, panel schedule and tickets will be released Aug. 17.