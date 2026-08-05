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New film festival brings indie films, creators to Park City this fall

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 5, 2026 at 3:40 PM MDT
A Park City Film screening at the Jim Santy Auditorium.
Park City Film
A Park City Film screening at the Jim Santy Auditorium.

A new film festival is coming to Park City less than a year after the Sundance Film Festival left its 40-year home for Colorado.

Park City Film will roll out the red carpet for the inaugural Park City Film Festival this fall with a focus on independent film and emerging creative voices.

Starting Oct. 23, the three-day event will feature eight films including four documentaries, three narrative features and one short film.

The festival will also include several filmmaker gatherings, panel discussions and post-screening Q&As.

All screenings will be at the Jim Santy Auditorium in the Park City Library.

The festival lineup, panel schedule and tickets will be released Aug. 17.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver