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Local News Hour

Park City Council to consider 5-year water rate study

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 2, 2026 at 11:10 AM MDT
Park City Sustainability Director Luke Cartin and City Manager Adam Lenhard
KPCW
Park City Sustainability Director Luke Cartin and City Manager Adam Lenhard

City Manager Adam Lenhard and Sustainability Director Luke Cartin from Park City Municipal discuss this week's council agenda, including a water rate study and the associated bump in fees. Lenhard says the last comprehensive look at water rates was in 2017 and was followed by rate adjustments during the past four years. The rate increase for 2027 is about 4% and includes some class-specific changes. A new study would look out five years and test revenue sustainability, fairness across customer classes, council priorities and industry best practices. Cartin also talked about the city's role in the United Park City Mines remediation work near Richardson Flat. He says the city issued the project, but the Environmental Protection Agency is overseeing the project. Cartin recapped the Thaynes Fire that was ignited by a lighting strike near Pine Cone Ridge and Mid Mountain. He says Park City Fire, Park City Mountain, police were on site, with air resources called. The fire burned about a half-acre and 20 trees. It also closed Park City Mountain trails. He says the city continues to do fire mitigation work between Thaynes Canyon and Iron Mountain.

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Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher