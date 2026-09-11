Park City Community Foundation honors Sally Elliott with service award 

Elliott has served in elected office as a member of the Park City Council, the former Summit County Commission and later, the county council. She’s on numerous boards, including Preservation Utah, the Park City Chamber of Commerce, Mountain Trails Foundation, Utah Open Lands, the Utah Women’s Political Caucus and the Park City Museum.

She also played a key role in launching Recycle Utah and co-founded Friends of Ski Mountain Mining History in 2015. The volunteer group has preserved or restored 14 historic mining structures. Elliott’s advocacy helped get the structures on the National Register of Historic Places.

Park City business leader Don Roll nominated Elliott for the award and said she “has devoted much of her adult life to making Park City and Summit County a better place.”

Established in 2015, the award is named for the foundation's first executive director, Trisha J. Worthington, comes with a $1,000 contribution to a nonprofit group of Elliot’s choice.