© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City synagogue reports sign damage ahead of Rosh Hashana

KPCW | By Ulla-Britt Libre
Published September 11, 2026 at 5:49 PM MDT
A photo of the vandalism conducted on the Temple Har Shalom sign in Park City, Utah.
Temple Har Shalom
A photo of the vandalism conducted on the Temple Har Shalom sign in Park City, Utah.

A Park City synagogue has seen a possible act of vandalism to just before the Jewish New Year. Summit County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

A sign outside Temple Har Shalom in Park City was damaged last weekend Sept. 5-6 in what the synagogue’s rabbi says is the first incident of its kind there.

Rabbi Jeff Dreifus said the damage was surprising but comes amid broader concerns about antisemitism nationwide.

“Even though Jews in America represent only about 2% of the population, every year for the last many many years, we've represented over 50% of hate crimes,” Dreifus said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 11. “As somebody who goes to work at a synagogue every day, I am scared often.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Rabbi Jeff Dreifus

Dreifus said the temple reported the damaged sign to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and to a national network of Jewish communities that shares security resources.

“We have gotten so much support from members of the interfaith community, from people who are our neighbors and people who are our friends,” he said. “I think that's the important thing to remember is that even though this is a negative experience, out of it is so much positivity, so much love and so much support.”

The incident under investigation came just before Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, which ends Sunday.

Your support makes local stories like this possible. Donate now here.
Tags
Park City Other News
Ulla-Britt Libre
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ulla-Britt Libre