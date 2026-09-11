Park City synagogue reports sign damage ahead of Rosh Hashana

A sign outside Temple Har Shalom in Park City was damaged last weekend Sept. 5-6 in what the synagogue’s rabbi says is the first incident of its kind there.

Rabbi Jeff Dreifus said the damage was surprising but comes amid broader concerns about antisemitism nationwide.

“Even though Jews in America represent only about 2% of the population, every year for the last many many years, we've represented over 50% of hate crimes,” Dreifus said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Sept. 11. “As somebody who goes to work at a synagogue every day, I am scared often.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Rabbi Jeff Dreifus Listen • 10:21

Dreifus said the temple reported the damaged sign to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and to a national network of Jewish communities that shares security resources.

“We have gotten so much support from members of the interfaith community, from people who are our neighbors and people who are our friends,” he said. “I think that's the important thing to remember is that even though this is a negative experience, out of it is so much positivity, so much love and so much support.”

The incident under investigation came just before Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, which ends Sunday.

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