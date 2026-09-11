Utah AG increases efforts to stop scam calls

Brown and 48 other attorneys general are asking the Federal Communications Commission to strengthen requirements for phone companies that carry calls onto national networks.

The coalition says some providers aren’t adequately checking the companies sending the calls through their networks, allowing illegal scam calls to get through.

The attorneys general want the FCC to require faster verification providers, stronger monitoring and better enforcement of caller identification rules.

Americans received almost 30 billion scam robocalls and texts, losing nearly $2 billion last year.

Brown said stronger oversight and meaningful penalties could make it harder for bad actors to use U.S. phone networks to scam Utahns and others across the country.