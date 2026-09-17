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Park City K-9 Bruno released from hospital after successful surgery

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 17, 2026 at 4:47 PM MDT
Park City K-9 Bruno leaves hospital after surgery Sept. 16, 2026.
Park City Police Department
Park City K-9 Bruno leaves hospital after surgery Sept. 16, 2026.

The Park City Police Department says Bruno is on the mend after a fall Tuesday morning.

The Park City Police Department’s bomb-sniffing dog Bruno has been released from the hospital after a successful surgery.

The department said Thursday its K-9 is officially on the mend after he fell from the U.S. Highway 40 overpass Tuesday morning while helping investigate a suspicious device along the road.

The dog was flown to a veterinary hospital in Salt Lake with two broken legs and fractured his jaw. He underwent surgery Wednesday afternoon.

Officers say Bruno still has a long road ahead and thank the community for its support for the K-9 and his handler.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver