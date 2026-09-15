Utah Highway Patrol clears I-80, US-40 after investigating 'suspicious' materials

Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Zach Randall told KPCW “suspicious materials” were found near the roadway in the area of Silver Creek Junction Tuesday morning, prompting road closures.

“It seems like it was a battery charging system that fell off a vehicle and broke into pieces,” he said in a text exchange.

State troopers cleared the area with an explosives detection dog. Randall said roads around the junction of U.S. Highway 40 and Interstate 80 were in the process of reopening at around 10:30 a.m.

I-80 had closed in both directions, backing up cars as far as Jeremy Ranch. U.S. 40 had been closed between I-80 and Quinn's Junction.

A K9 unit was injured in the incident, so Randall says UHP ultimately used another dog to clear the area.

This is a developing story.

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