Miners football game postponed, North Summit rolls

Park City’s football game at Provo was postponed Friday night after lightning caused multiple weather delays. The Miners were trailing the Bulldogs 7-0 late in the second quarter when lightning forced the second delay of the evening and officials suspended play. The game is scheduled to resume on Monday, September 21 at 5:00 p.m.

Wasatch came up short at home against the Uintah Utes, 17-16. The Utes took the lead on a field goal with just over two minutes remaining in the game and held on for the one-point win. The loss drops Wasatch to 1-5 on the season.

Deer Creek is still seeking the school’s first football win after falling 49-10 to Mountain View.

North Summit opened 1A -North region play with a 47-0 blowout of Gunnison Valley. Cru Richins threw three touchdown passes and returned a 70-yard interception for a touchdown as the Braves rolled past the Bulldogs. The game ended after three quarters under the high school football mercy rule.

South Summit forfeited its game at Layton Christian Friday night, moving the Wildcats’ record to 3-3.

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