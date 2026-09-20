Friday Film Review | 'Practical Magic 2'

Being an avid book reader, I love seeing characters I’ve imagined while reading brought to life on the big screen. Alice Hoffman’s 1995 novel Practical Magic inspired the 1998 film of the same name.

In 2021, Hoffman released The Book of Magic , the fourth book in the series, and now that story has inspired “Practical Magic 2”. Twenty-eight years after the original film, we learn what’s happened since the joyful ending when the Owens sisters, Franny and Jet, and the nieces they raised, Sally and Gillian, had finally been accepted by the tight-knit Massachusetts community in which they lived.

Like the original, “Practical Magic 2” is directed by Susanne Bier, and the core members of the original cast reprise their roles. It’s wonderful to see the return of the eccentric, now-elderly Owens aunts—Franny, played by Stockard Channing, and Jet, played by Dianne Wiest—along with their nieces Sally, played by Sandra Bullock, and Gillian, played by Nicole Kidman.

Sally has been widowed for a second time, proving that the curse placed upon the family by an English ancestor—that the love of an Owens woman hastens the death of any man she loves—is still very much alive.

In movie time, only about 15 years have passed. Sally has sworn her sister and aunts to keep both the curse and their identity as witches secret from her daughters, who are now young adults embarking on lives and careers of their own.

But when Kylie, played by Joey King, experiences her first love, a series of events forces Sally to finally reveal the family secrets. Kylie is determined to end the curse, and the magic begins.

“Practical Magic 2” is more than a tale of witches and curses. It’s about accepting differences, the precious bonds of sisterhood and family, the strength of working together, and, of course, the power of love.

A shout-out to the soundtrack, which blends a magical orchestral score with contemporary pop-rock, including returning favorites from Stevie Nicks and something new from Olivia Rodrigo.

Critics didn’t love the original, and early reactions to the sequel have been mixed, but audiences turned the first film into a cult favorite. So let’s see what happens with round two.

“Practical Magic 2” is rated PG-13 and runs two hours and 10 enchanting minutes. Alice Hoffman’s books on which the films are based, can be found in our local libraries. The film hit theaters nationwide September 11.

