Park City to replace McLeod Creek trail bridges, reopen in December
The bridges near the Park Avenue Post office and Fire Station 31 will close for construction this fall.
Park City will replace two aging pedestrian and bicycle bridges along the McLeod Creek path this month.
Crews will start work Sept. 23 on the bridges near the Park Avenue Post Office and Fire Station 31 and the Creekside Bike Park.
During construction, the bridges will be closed and detour routes will be marked.
The new bridges will be installed mid-November with the goal to reopen for winter use in December.