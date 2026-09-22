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Park City to replace McLeod Creek trail bridges, reopen in December

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM MDT
Park City will replace two aging bridges on the McLeod Creek path in fall 2026.
Park City Municipal
Park City will replace two aging bridges on the McLeod Creek path in fall 2026.

The bridges near the Park Avenue Post office and Fire Station 31 will close for construction this fall.

Park City will replace two aging pedestrian and bicycle bridges along the McLeod Creek path this month.

Crews will start work Sept. 23 on the bridges near the Park Avenue Post Office and Fire Station 31 and the Creekside Bike Park.

During construction, the bridges will be closed and detour routes will be marked.

The new bridges will be installed mid-November with the goal to reopen for winter use in December.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver