Wasatch High School film students win 3 Emmy awards

The school’s broadcast class was nominated for nine awards this year, winning three of the categories. Television and film teacher Corey Lang and his daughter, a student in the class, Aly Lang were at the ceremony to accept the awards.

The class won for best high school arts, entertainment and cultural affairs production with Hayden Hatch’s “Pottery with Zeke Z.”

Biggs Gordon took home an Emmy for best high school music video with his performance in “Man Now.”

The class also won for best high school live sporting event for its coverage of the Wasatch High School boys basketball game against Timpview.

Some Utah colleges were also awarded hardware over the weekend.

Utah Valley University won two awards. Kyle Dickson’s “Coyote Kills a Giant” won best college animation and “River Rock” earned best college solo storyteller for a production featuring the newest Winter Olympic sport, Skimo.

Utah State University student Avonlea Woodward won best college arts, entertainment and cultural affairs for her “Healing Through Dancing” production.