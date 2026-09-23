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Fall closures begin for Park City recreation areas

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 23, 2026 at 2:39 PM MDT
The Bonanza Loop trail can be accessed from the Bonanza Flat trailhead.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
The Bonanza Loop trail can be accessed from the Bonanza Flat trailhead.

The Bonanza Flat trails in Park City will close Oct. 1.

As the leaves change, trails and recreation areas in Park City are closing for fall.

Trail users have one more week to enjoy the Bonanza Flat trails before they close for the off-season.

The fall closure will give wildlife space to prepare for the coming winter season.

Bonanza Flat trails close Oct. 1 and will reopen for winter recreation later this year.

Basin Recreation will close the Willow Creek dog pond Sept. 28. The district says crews will improve pond access before it opens for ice skating when it is cold enough.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver