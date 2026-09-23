Fall closures begin for Park City recreation areas

As the leaves change, trails and recreation areas in Park City are closing for fall.

Trail users have one more week to enjoy the Bonanza Flat trails before they close for the off-season.

The fall closure will give wildlife space to prepare for the coming winter season.

Bonanza Flat trails close Oct. 1 and will reopen for winter recreation later this year.

Basin Recreation will close the Willow Creek dog pond Sept. 28. The district says crews will improve pond access before it opens for ice skating when it is cold enough.