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Lawsuit threatening Park City’s Iron Mountain chairlift put on hold

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:08 PM MDT
Iron Mountain and the Iron Mountain Express lift are seen from within the Sunrise Gondola at Canyons Village Aug. 22, 2026.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Iron Mountain and the Iron Mountain Express lift are seen from within the Sunrise Gondola at Canyons Village Aug. 22, 2026.

The parties involved told a state judge they're working to reach an out-of-court agreement.

Representatives from Park City Mountain, a Provo-based nonprofit and The Colony homeowners association will meet next month for mediation.

A February lawsuit filed by the nonprofit, UI Charitable, is on pause in the meantime.

The philanthropic consulting firm bought a 63-acre lot in The Colony in late 2024. The land is around the base of Iron Mountain Express, the Timberline lift’s southern terminal, plus the Cascade ski run.

UI Charitable then sued the ski resort, claiming it doesn’t have permission to operate the lifts and run on its land. Park City Mountain says it does have those rights, which it argues date back to 2003, prior to Vail Resorts ownership.

Third District Judge Richard Mrazik allowed The Colony HOA to join the case as a defendant in July. The neighborhood says in court filings it wants to protect its residents’ ski-in, ski-out access.

The court later reassigned the case to Judge Patricia Kuendig, who put the litigation on pause so the parties could schedule mediation.

They plan to meet on Oct. 22 and say they’ll update the judge on the outcome of negotiations and whether there is any need for litigation to continue.

Park City Mountain is scheduled to open for the 2026-2027 ski season Nov. 20.

Vail Resorts’ EpicPromise Employee Foundation is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Ski Resorts
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas