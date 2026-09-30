UDOT crews to reinstall Park City Marsac roundabout divider

The Utah Department of Transportation’s preservation project on state Route 224 between the Marsac roundabout and state Route 248 is nearly complete.

UDOT spokesperson Kylar Sharp said drivers can expect work during the day and overnight this week.

“Adjusting utilities and other work tasks will be conducted at night,” he told KPCW Sept. 20. “Drivers should expect intermittent lane closures and road striping during the day.”

Crews will also reinstall the concrete divider in the Marsac roundabout. Sharp said once construction begins, the work will take about three days. The median creates a “turbo” lane, separating Deer Valley Drive northbound vehicles from others in the roundabout to keep traffic flowing.

UDOT is also replacing the Jeremy Ranch bridges on Interstate 80. Sharp said crews have shifted the pedestrian path onto Homestead Road.

“We do have barrels that will separate the trail from vehicle traffic,” he said. “We really want to make sure those who walk and bike can safely navigate that trail.”

He said the trail will be on the road for about two weeks before crews move it to another temporary location.

Drivers can expect Homestead Road to be reduced to one lane each direction weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.

That project is expected to be completed by summer 2027.