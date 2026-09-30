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Autonomous plane lands in Utah on coast-to-coast journey

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 30, 2026 at 5:11 PM MDT
The automated aircraft landed at Salt Lake City International Airport Sept. 30 on its journey back to California.
Joby Aviation
/
UDOT
The automated aircraft landed at Salt Lake City International Airport Sept. 30 on its journey back to California.

The plane took off from California Sept. 8 before reaching North Carolina Sept. 16. It's now on its return home.

An autonomous aircraft landed at the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday on its historic crosscountry journey.

Utah is the second to last stop on the more than 5,000-mile round trip for Joby Aviation’s converted Cessna Caravan aircraft.

It took off from Concord, California, Sept. 8, reaching North Carolina’s Outer Banks Sept. 16, before starting the westward journey home.

The remotely-supervised autonomous J208 aircraft is controlled through the company’s Superpilot technology by an operator more than 2,000 miles away.

The plane stopped in Salt Lake City where the Utah Department of Transportation is testing new aviation technologies.

Earlier this year, Utah was selected to lead the uFLY initiative with Oregon, Idaho, Arizona and Oklahoma.

The autonomous aircraft would be part of a larger, connected transportation system linking communities to existing infrastructure like airports and roadways.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver