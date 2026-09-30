Olympic torch returns to US for first time since 2002 Salt Lake City Games

The historic relay begins Tuesday, Sept. 29 in Atlanta to honor the city’s Olympic legacy 32 years after the 1996 Summer Games.

LA28’s relay will be one of the largest in Olympic history, passing through all 50 states.

The relay will be the sixth one in the U.S. and the third before a U.S. Paralympic Games.

Previous relays have marked the start of the 1960 Winter Games in Squaw Valley, California; Lake Placid 1980 Winter Olympics; Los Angeles 1984 Summer Games; Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games; and Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The full route and torch bearers will be announced in 2027 before the flame makes its journey across the U.S. in the spring of 2028.