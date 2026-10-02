Park City Council approves new accessory dwelling unit code

The Park City Council approved a new ordinance Thursday that allows detached accessory dwelling units (DADU) on single-family lots of 11,000 square feet or larger.

The change is in response to Senate Bill 284 , a 2026 law requiring municipalities to allow detached dwelling units on lots where single-family homes are already permitted. The law went into effect Oct. 1. It was part of the state’s effort to make housing more accessible.

During the council meeting, planning director Rebecca Ward said the city’s new code is the most restrictive the state will allow.

“A few of the limitations that would apply would require the DADU to be a maximum of 18 feet in height,” she said. “The state does allow this DADU to be just under the size of the home.”

The city’s code requires it be rented for at least 90 consecutive days; nightly rentals are not allowed. The owners must also live on the property full-time.

Those wanting to add a DADU must also go through a public hearing so neighbors can provide input.

Councilmember Bill Ciraco told KPCW the new code could help with the housing shortage in Park City.

“This creates the ability for someone who has a property that qualifies to build a cottage on their property that they could move into and then rent out their main house, which also helps with our housing problem for families,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 2.

Ciraco said the city ordinance does not override HOA restrictions that may prohibit accessory dwelling units.

Ward said detached units are now one of three ways Park City homeowners can add an accessory unit; each has different requirements.

The council unanimously approved the new ordinance and agreed to discuss possible incentives for accessory units in the future.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.