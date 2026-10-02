Park City high alum dies in Cache County BASE jumping accident

A Park City High School alum and Salt Lake City firefighter has been identified as the BASE jumper who died in Cache County Sunday.

Gabe Reilly grew up in Park City and trained on the Park City Ski Team. He also competed on the high school wrestling and mountain bike teams.

The Salt Lake City Fire Department says Reilly served with the department for four years, following his father who retired in 2024.

The 27-year-old died Sept. 27 while BASE jumping in Cache County when his wingsuit didn’t get enough lift.

Fox 13 News reports Reilly was with about 10 others when he jumped from about 700 feet up.

An obituary says Reilly found the skydiving community in 2019 and began paragliding, speed flying, wingsuit flying and other forms of BASE jumping shortly after.

BASE jumping is an acronym for the four types of objects people jump from: buildings, antennas, spans (bridges) and earth (cliffs, canyons and mountains).