Kouri Richins cites Wasatch County sheriff obstruction case in effort to toss out conviction

Summit County prosecutors said in May they were investigating Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby for alleged felony obstruction of justice related to Kouri Richins’ murder trial.

That was the same month the Kamas Valley mother of three was sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband, Eric Richins, with a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Her attorneys immediately said they would seek a new trial before proceeding with an appeal.

On Sept. 18, Richins asked 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik to delay a decision about granting her a new trial. Her request points to the investigation into Rigby.

Her attorneys say it’s unclear how that investigation may have affected the Richins case itself.

One concern raised by the defense is that the Rigby case could support allegations of judicial bias. Mrazik is overseeing legal proceedings in both the Rigby and Richins cases.

An independent judge reviewed separate allegations of bias this summer and did not find evidence Mrazik was unfair.

Richins’ latest effort to potentially overturn her murder conviction, filed Sept. 18, wasn’t public until Oct. 1.

Mrazik unsealed it at the same time he denied Richins’ request. Richins has until Oct. 16 to file any further documents supporting the request for a new trial.

The judge is expected to rule on a new trial after that.

Summit County prosecutors have said their parallel investigation into Rigby arose from an anonymous letter they received weeks before Richins’ trial with allegations against a potential witness.

That witness was Summit County Detective Eric Mainord, who filed to run against Rigby for the Republican nomination for Wasatch County sheriff.

Prosecutors said in an April press release they “had a duty … to investigate the letter’s contents and the circumstances surrounding its delivery.”

The exact contents of the letter remain unclear. KPCW’s records request for the letter has been denied.