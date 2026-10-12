Wasatch Back records first snow dusting of 2026-2027 season

Park City Mountain shared photos of Jupiter Peak dusted with snow while Deer Valley Resort reported some flakes early Monday, but nothing sticking yet.

At higher peaks in Little Cottonwood Canyon, Alta and Snowbird snow stakes showed about 2 inches.

The National Weather Service says moisture left over from Tropical Storm Rachel is now combining with a Pacific Northwest storm system, bringing colder temperatures and mountain snow to Utah.

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes said higher elevations could continue to see accumulation into Wednesday.

“Especially for elevations at 8,000 feet and above,” he said. “But some of those snow levels could get as low as about 7,000 feet.”

The weather service says another 8 to 14 inches could fall, mainly above 9,000 feet, including in the western Uintas.

The snow could make travel difficult on high-elevation roads, including seasonal routes like Bald Mountain Pass.