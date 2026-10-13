Park City won't build indoor pickleball facility

Park City announced Monday night that it ended a public-private partnership with Wadsworth Development Group. The pair have been working on plans to build an indoor pickleball facility on about three acres of land near the Park City Hospital since August 2025 .

Indoor pickleball company The Picklr was set to run the proposed 35,000-square-foot facility. The update comes after the business filed for bankruptcy Oct. 9 .

But communications director Clayton Scrivner said the city is not ending its agreement due to The Picklr’s financial status.

“Those negotiations recently concluded without reaching an agreement that the city council could support,” he said.

Scrivner said the council wants to protect public resources and secure meaningful and lasting benefits for Parkites. Councilmembers will discuss what do with the land in the future.

“It's time to reassess and look at community need when it comes to these types of recreational facilities,” he said. “But what does not end is the city's commitment to providing those high-quality recreational opportunities that we enjoy here in Park City.”

Any future pickleball court proposals, Scrivner said, would be evaluated based on long-term financial sustainability and responsible stewardship of public resources.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

