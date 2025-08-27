© 2025 KPCW

Park City Council approves agreement to build indoor pickleball facility

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 27, 2025 at 5:25 PM MDT
In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2012 photo, Del Teter competes in a game of pickleball at Sun City West senior community in Surprise, Ariz. A hybrid of tennis, badminton and table tennis, pickleball is played on a court a quarter the size of a tennis court, with hard rackets and a variety of whiffle ball. Created on the whim of a U.S. Congressman, pickleball has become a big hit in senior communities around the country, and is gaining steam with younger players and at schools, too. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Matt York
/
AP
Pickleball consistently ranks as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S.

Park City is one serve closer to building a new public indoor pickleball facility in the Quinn’s Junction area.

On Aug. 26 the Park City Council entered an agreement with Wadsworth Development Group to pursue a new indoor pickleball facility on roughly three acres of land near the Park City Hospital.

As the public-private partnership is currently proposed, the 35,000-square foot facility would include 12 indoor courts.

The Picklr, which operates numerous pickleball facilities in Utah and around the country, would run the new Park City space under the contract.

The city attorney’s office and the developer will now draft details of a ground lease over the next 90 days.

Pickleball consistently ranks as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. The Park City Council moved to create a new facility last year after hearing from numerous local pickleballers about a lack of indoor courts during the winter.

The city’s recreation department previously attempted to set up temporary courts at the Utah Film Studio, but the playing environment was not up to standard.

