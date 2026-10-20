Recycle Utah launches ‘Tinker Team’ to repair, reuse household items

Its new Tinker Team volunteer program will focus on repairing electronics, clothing and other household items that might otherwise end up in the landfill.

Executive Director Andy Hecht said many products are thrown out because of a small broken part.

“There are so many different items that we use, and if a switch breaks or a dial breaks or there's some weird part that you don't know how to fix, many of us just throw that in the trash when it's a perfectly good, usable device,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 20.

Recycle Utah is looking for locals who can help repair and restore these items for the center to sell.

Those interested can join a fix-it clinic Nov. 21 to learn how the process works.

FULL INTERVIEW: Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht Listen • 11:51

Hecht said as the new facility is built, Recycle Utah will be able to fix more things.

“In our new space, we’ll have a Tinker Team and a space set up for these devices, everything from gear, sewing machines, soft goods to kitchen appliances, vacuums, really anything, computers especially,” he said.

He said attendees to the fix-it clinic do not need previous experience or skill.