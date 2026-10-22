Park City summer market and arts festival a success

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The annual Kimball Arts Festival and Park Silly Sunday Market are big summer events in Park City, both filling Main Street with locals and visitors. City staff and event leaders say the two gatherings marked another year of success.

The arts festival occurs during the first weekend of August. Deputy City Manager Heather Sneddon said it was well attended.

“The festival welcomed almost 25,000 attendees,” she said. “Really high turnout, particularly for Friday night, the night for residents to attend. So that's terrific.”

According to a staff report , over 6,600 Summit County residents received free tickets. Others traveled from 44 other states as well as Canada and Japan to attend the three-day festival.

The Kimball Arts Center reports that translated to $23 million in economic impact and over $461,000 in tax revenue for Park City.

Almost 179,000 visited the Park Silly Sunday Market over its 11-day tenure on Park City’s Main Street this summer. Sneddon said that’s similar to last year.

“They look pretty similar, but we really consider it a success,” she said. “We had really similar turnout in terms of attendance at the market this year … it's slightly down by maybe 1,000 attendees.”

The first day of the market on June 7 and Miner’s Day weekend Sept. 6 had the highest attendance.

While Park Silly doesn’t track the exact economic impact, vendors typically sell around $1.7 million in goods.

Sneddon said both events also saw sustainability success. The Kimball Arts Festival recycled almost 1,600 pounds of waste, nearly doubling the amount recycled in 2025.

Park Silly prevented almost 15,500 pounds of waste from reaching the Summit County landfill through recycling and composting initiatives. That’s an 85% diversion rate, which is similar to last year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.

