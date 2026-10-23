Park City ToastX gives local voices a stage

Toastmasters member presenter Karen Stone said the group worked with a TED veteran and coach over three months to prepare for its ToastX event.

“We've worked for the last three months with an executive and leadership coach named John Bates, and he has worked with us on crafting our speeches, our stories,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Oct. 23.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Toastmakers Karen Stone and Gregg Davison Listen • 6:56

Stone said the Oct. 24 presentations cover a variety of topics and include some personal stories.

“We have one speaker who found out a little bit about her past and her family history by a question that a doctor asked her, so she's sharing that personal story,” she said. “One of our other members is talking about how she plans a river cruise.”

The event is free, but tickets are required and available online. Doors open at 2:45 p.m. at the Promontory Club. Talks begin at 3 p.m. Free beer, wine and snacks will be provided.

The Park City Toastmasters meet Tuesdays at the Park City Library or Kiln Park City. Guests are welcome.