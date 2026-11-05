Local nonprofit calls for coats to help Navajo Nation after severe floods

Severe flooding washed-out roads and bridges across the Navajo Nation and southeastern Utah in October making it difficult for people to get basic supplies.

Adopt-A-Native-Elder business manager C.J. Robb said the show will also serve as a coat drive at Snow Park Lodge.

“If you have nice, gently used coats, bring them to the show,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 2. “There's 28 weavers that are going to be at the show. They represent a lot of different communities on the reservation. So we're hoping to send all those coats back down with those elders and make sure that the elders in communities across the reservation have a way to stay warm this winter.”

The rug show opens at 6 p.m. Friday and runs through Sunday.

The Wasatch Community Foundation is also collecting winter clothing through Nov. 15 to distribute at its annual Thanksgiving dinner.

It accepts coats, hats, gloves and other cold-weather gear at nine drop-off locations across Wasatch County.