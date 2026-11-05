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Warren Miller’s ‘Days Off’ explores what local Olympians do off the clock

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:32 PM MST
A still from the 2027 Warren Miller film "Days Off" at Deer Valley Resort.
Re Wikstrom Photography
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Re Wikstrom Photography
The film stops at Deer Valley and features footage of local Olympians exploring the resort's new East Village terrain.

Warren Miller’s 77th ski film, “Days Off,” will screen in Park City this weekend.

The film centers around what the world’s best athletes do on their days off.

Canadian comedian, filmmaker and self-proclaimed professional leisure athlete Katie Burrell hosts the film, the first female narrator of a Warren Miller movie.

“Days Off” was filmed at ski resorts across the world including Canada, Japan, France and North America with a stop at Deer Valley.

Local skiers were also featured in the film, including two-time Olympian Kaylin Richardson. It is her 11th film with the company.

FULL INTERVIEW: Utah-based Olympian Kaylin Richardson

“Our segment is at Deer Valley, and there's a little bit of a storyline. I don't want to give too much away, but I'm with some pro skiers,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 5. “I'm with Ted Ligety, who is arguably, I mean, he is one of the best skiers in the world. And we have our kids with us, and there's a little miscommunication, so a bunch of parents get to go out and free ski without our children.” 

Hometown skiers Pep Fujas, Chuck Mumford and Claudia Bouvier also joined the Wasatch Back segment.

“Days Off” screens in Park City Nov. 7 at the Marquis and the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium Nov. 8. Tickets are available online.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver