Pro Skijor tour to visit Wasatch Back in winter 2027

The 2027 Frontier Tour will stop in Utah twice along with new events in Denver, Colorado, and Lake Tahoe, Nevada.

Skijoring pairs a horse and rider with a skier or snowboarder racing behind them through a snow-packed course of gates, jumps, rings and obstacles.

The tour kicks off in mid-January in Montana before visiting Idaho. Skiers and riders will travel to Salt Lake City Feb. 6 for the Winter Roundup and return Feb. 26-28 for competition at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

Competitors can register online.

Tickets to watch the Midway competition are now on sale. The Salt Lake event is free.