Park City students raise money for Utah veterans
Park City High School’s Turning Point USA chapter, called Club America, raised $20,000 for local veterans over the weekend.
The 100-member club hosted a 5K Saturday at Matt Knoop Memorial Park to raise the money. All proceeds go to Warrior Revival.
The Sandy, Utah-based nonprofit helps service members transition back to civilian life. Founded in 2023, Warrior Revival supports veterans through recreation, mentorship and retreat experiences.
Park City students restarted the Turning Point chapter a year ago. The club advocates for conservative activism and traditional values.