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Park City Olympian Ashley Farquharson honored in Alf Engen Museum

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 6, 2026 at 4:23 PM MST
Park City Olympian Ashley Farquharson poses with the bib she wore during her bronze metal-winning run at the 2026 Games.
Utah Olympic Park
Park City Olympian Ashley Farquharson poses with the bib she wore during her bronze metal-winning run at the 2026 Games.

Park City native and Olympic medalist Ashley Farquharson etched her name into luge sports history at the 2026 Winter Games and now the community is celebrating.

The exhibit also displays what the athletes wore at the Games.
E. Louise Kelly
/
KPCW
The exhibit also displays what the athletes wore at the Games.

Farquharson won bronze in women’s singles luge at the 2026 Winter Olympics, becoming just the second U.S. woman and third American singles slider to win an Olympic medal.

On Friday, Nov. 6, she added the race bib from her bronze-medal run to the new edition of the Alf Engen Ski Museum’s Hometown Heroes exhibit.

The display is updated after each Winter Olympics and Paralympics with athletes from the Park City area. In addition to Farquharson, Park City athletes Casey Dawson, Alex Hall and Saylor O’Brien will be featured until the 2030 Games.

International Luge Federation Secretary General Dwight Bell said an athlete’s community is crucial to their sport development.

“Family and community are huge, and where you come from, that's your base, your kind of rock,” he said. “So it's great to come here and celebrate, bring this little piece of history, the bit of her racing from the Games.”

The previous Hometown Heroes exhibit featured 2022 Olympic and Paralympic athletes Colby Stevenson, Justin Schoenefeld, Chris Lillis, Ashley Caldwell, Casey Dawson and Danelle Umstead.

The Alf Engen Museum at the Utah Olympic Park is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.
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Park City Olympics and Paralympics
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver