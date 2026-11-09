Gas line break closes 224 in Park City Monday morning

State Route 224 closed in both directions between Meadows Drive and White Pine Canyon Road Monday, Nov. 9, around 10:30 a.m. after a gas line was struck during roadwork.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports there have been no injuries and emergency services are on site.

Highway officials advise drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes during the closure. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when KPCW learns more.