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Gas line break closes 224 in Park City Monday morning

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 9, 2026 at 11:26 AM MST
State Route 224 closed Monday, Nov. 9, after a gas line was struck during roadwork.
The Utah Department of Transportation
State Route 224 closed Monday, Nov. 9, after a gas line was struck during roadwork.

The Utah Department of Transportation says it is unclear when the road will reopen.

State Route 224 closed in both directions between Meadows Drive and White Pine Canyon Road Monday, Nov. 9, around 10:30 a.m. after a gas line was struck during roadwork.

The Utah Department of Transportation reports there have been no injuries and emergency services are on site.

Highway officials advise drivers avoid the area and use alternate routes during the closure. It is unclear when the road will reopen.

This is a developing story and will be updated when KPCW learns more.

Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver