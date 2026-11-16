More than two dozen people who bought units in an unfinished condominium-hotel near Park City Mountain Resort’s Canyons Village allege a luxury brokerage marketed the project as a safe investment but failed to tell them the developer couldn’t finish it.

And now they are suing.

The Ascent Park City has been under construction for years and changed ownership twice, most recently to a private credit and specialty finance firm that bought it at a foreclosure auction.

Yet the 120-unit development in Frostwood Village sits unfinished, leaving investors out hundreds of thousands of dollars — and without the “reasonable expectation of profits” that Sotheby’s International Realty told them they could expect, argues a lawsuit filed in federal court in California.

For Bryan Edelman and others who bought units, the project seemed like a “sure thing”: They could make money off the units when they weren’t using them because Hilton would sell them as vacation rentals on their behalf under the flag of its Tapestry Collection.

Instead, Edelman is left out $200,000 after a separate lawsuit failed to stop the foreclosure — and he says he might as well have burned his money to keep the house warm.

“Literally anything would have been better,” he said.

Edelman and his brother, who bought a unit together, have joined with 26 others to sue Sotheby’s for marketing “securities disguised as condo-hotel units despite knowing the project was woefully undercapitalized and chronically behind schedule.”

Sotheby’s did not respond to multiple Salt Lake Tribune requests for comment. It does not yet have an attorney named in the lawsuit and has not filed a response.

Read the full article by Megan Banta at sltrib.com.

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aims to inform readers across the state.