Park City Film welcomes ski season with November screenings

With ski season just around the corner, Park City Film is showing three winter sports centered films this month.

Executive Director Katy Wang said the nonprofit’s “annual kickoff to winter” begins with “The Way Out,” a film by Matchstick Productions showcasing skiers across the world this Nov. 13 -15.

“This is a tribute to the culture and lifestyle of skiing. Matchstick Productions is a small independent film production house out of Crested Butte, Colorado,” Wang said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 12. “So it's always fun to showcase their work on the big screen.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Film's Katy Wang Listen • 6:52

Then, the cinema house will host “Girl Winter,” a series of short films featuring female athletes Nov. 19.

Following that, the audience can watch Jim Morrison and his late partner Hilaree Nelson attempt to ski down the north face of Mount Everest in “Everest: The Other Side” screening Nov. 20-22.

“It is absolutely as exciting and terrifying as one might imagine, given that description,” Wang said.

For tickets and more information, visit kpcw.org.

Tickets and more information are available at parkcityfilm.org.

Park City Film is a financial supporter of KPCW.

