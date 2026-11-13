USPS’s Operation Santa provides holiday cheer to kids in need

Children can write letters to Santa with their Christmas wishes, including toys and warm clothes. Starting Nov. 16, the letters will be posted online for volunteers to “adopt” or fulfill.

USPS Customer Relations Coordinator Christian Johnston said volunteers pick the letter or letters that “speak to them.”

“As you read these letters, you can tell that so many families are in need of help or just wanting to find some of that holiday magic,” Johnston said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Nov. 13.

Participants can choose gifts independently or through a USPS “Santa’s Workshop” partnership with Toys “R” Us. Writers are encouraged to include colors and sizes for clothes requests.

Letters can be mailed to the North Pole through Dec. 5. The last day to adopt a letter is Dec. 12.

More information is at uspsoperationsanta.com.