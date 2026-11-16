The southern Utah resort originally planned to open to skiers and riders Nov. 6, but warm weather delayed snowmaking.

Brian Head just announced it will now open Tuesday, Nov. 17, thanks to almost a foot of snow over the weekend with more expected this week.

Winter weather is also headed for the Wasatch Back as Park City Mountain prepares to open Friday, Nov. 20.

The National Weather Service is forecasting rain turning to mountain snow Tuesday evening into Wednesday, dropping 1 to 4 inches in the Park City area.

ABC4 Meteorologist Cedric Haynes told KPCW Nov. 16 lower elevations could also see some flakes.

“As we head into your Tuesday evening, those snow levels will really drop down to about 5,500 feet or so," he said. "Snow will likely be developing as we go into the Park City area, as we go into the evening, and even in the Heber Valley, a chance of some scattered rain and snow showers for your Tuesday evening and Tuesday night.”

Another storm is expected Thursday into Friday and could accumulate 6 inches or more in the Wasatch Back.

The two storms could drop over a foot in the cottonwood canyons, with ski resorts Alta and Solitude hoping to open lifts Nov. 20.

Snowbird announced its opening day will be Nov. 27.

Deer Valley Resort will welcome skiers for the season Dec. 5.

Woodward has not yet announced an opening day.