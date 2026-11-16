Summit County is about 2 degrees Fahrenheit warmer now than it was in 1979. But the way the county is warming is more complex than the overall number suggests.

“What was really surprising to us is that actually the days aren't getting hotter, Utah State University researcher Scott Hotaling said on KPCW's “Local News Hour” Friday. "So the high temperatures aren't rising. It's the low temperatures that are really driving that overall average going up.”

Hotaling and his coauthors published a report last month looking at climate change in Summit County between 1979 and 2025.

They found no statistically significant increase in the average daily high temperatures over that period. But average daily lows have risen by about 4 degrees.

Hotaling said that means winters like the 2025-2026 season offer a glimpse of what the county could see more often since scientists expect the climate to continue to warm.

For skiers, that means increasing pressure on snowpack. The report found Summit County’s maximum snowpack has declined about 30% compared with the 1980s.

For agriculture, some of the changes are mixed.

The authors say warmer overnight temperatures are delaying the first fall freeze and lengthening the growing season between the spring and fall freezes.

“That period is getting about a day longer every year, and so it’s almost doubled since 1980, and so that really changes the calculus of maybe what can be grown,” he said.

Hotaling said greenhouse gas emissions are driving the broader warming trend by trapping more heat in Earth’s atmosphere.

He said Summit County emits a relatively low amount of carbon compared to the rest of the world, but it has a high profile on the world stage because of events like the Winter Olympics.

And he hopes that visibility can help locals lead by example in reducing emissions and preparing for the effects of a changing climate.