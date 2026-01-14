Charlotte Backus Turner, 27, was born and raised in Colorado and moved to Park City in 2020. She is proud to call Pinebrook home, where she and her husband, Matthew, stay closely connected to the mountain community they love. Charlotte works as assistant manager/ client communications with Exquisite Mountain Property & Estate Management, their small but mighty family business specializing exclusively in caring for vacation homes with a high level of personal attention. She is also a cycling coach and nutritionist, guiding athletes and everyday riders toward strength, balance, and sustainable performance.

Before beginning this chapter, Charlotte raced professionally as a road cyclist on a full-ride scholarship for Fort Lewis College. After retiring from the professional circuit in 2020, she transitioned to off-road, self-supported ultra bikepacking. Together, she and Matthew are now launching Uinta Bikepacking, an ultra-endurance race debuting next year in Park City that celebrates adventure, resilience, and exploration.