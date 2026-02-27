© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fourth person dies after week of fatal avalanches in Utah

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published February 27, 2026 at 3:53 PM MST
Drone footage of an avalanche in Butler Basin in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The slide happened Feb. 21, 2026.
Utah Avalanche Center
Drone footage of an avalanche in Butler Basin in Big Cottonwood Canyon. The slide happened Feb. 21, 2026.

Avalanche experts warn backcountry conditions remain dangerous.

A man caught in a Feb. 21 Big Cottonwood Canyon avalanche has died.

The Utah Avalanche Center reports two men, a snowboarder and a skier, were climbing in Butler Basin, below Gobblers Knob, when they triggered a slide and were buried.

Another group witnessed the slide and responded, finding the two people and digging them out.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports 48-year-old Joshua Lemon suffered a leg injury and was hospitalized. A helicopter flew 57-year-old Kevin Williams to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Utah Avalanche Center has not released a full report, but says the avalanche was about 250 wide and slid 100 feet down the hill.

It's the fourth avalanche death in Utah this month. Two other fatal slides occurred in Wasatch County outside Midway Feb. 18 and Feb. 22.

A Feb. 19 slide near Brighton Ski Resort also killed an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl.

The UAC warns backcountry travelers that conditions remain dangerous as strong winds drift snow along upper elevations and bury weak layers.
State & Regional
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver