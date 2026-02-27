Fourth person dies after week of fatal avalanches in Utah

A man caught in a Feb. 21 Big Cottonwood Canyon avalanche has died.

The Utah Avalanche Center reports two men, a snowboarder and a skier, were climbing in Butler Basin, below Gobblers Knob, when they triggered a slide and were buried.

Another group witnessed the slide and responded, finding the two people and digging them out.

The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office reports 48-year-old Joshua Lemon suffered a leg injury and was hospitalized. A helicopter flew 57-year-old Kevin Williams to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The Utah Avalanche Center has not released a full report, but says the avalanche was about 250 wide and slid 100 feet down the hill.

It's the fourth avalanche death in Utah this month. Two other fatal slides occurred in Wasatch County outside Midway Feb. 18 and Feb. 22.

A Feb. 19 slide near Brighton Ski Resort also killed an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl.

The UAC warns backcountry travelers that conditions remain dangerous as strong winds drift snow along upper elevations and bury weak layers.