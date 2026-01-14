Colin DefordCommunity Advisory Committee Member
Colin Deford is the Vice President of Broadcast Operations at TMRW Sports, where he leads technical teams across broadcast and in-house production with a focus on innovation and problem-solving. Since joining the company in May 2024, he has implemented advanced broadcast technology solutions that elevate production quality and improve overall efficiency. Colin is also known for streamlining workflows and processes to ensure projects run seamlessly and deliver consistently high-level results.