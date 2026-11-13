Kathy Withka Roll

Kathy Roll is an accomplished business professional, community leader, and dedicated volunteer whose career spans executive retail management, entrepreneurship, nonprofit leadership, and civic service.

She earned a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Rider University and built a successful career with Macy's, Inc. and later with Bigsby & Kruthers in Chicago.

Following her corporate career, Kathy moved to London, England and founded her own bookkeeping and business services practice, operating successfully for nearly two decades. In 2016, Kathy and her husband Don, retired and moved to Park City.

She is deeply involved in her community in Park City. She serves as Co-Chair and Board Member of the Women’s 9 Hole League at Park City Golf Club. She also serves on the Board of Directors of Fairway Meadows HOA and volunteers with the Park City Museum and KPCW.

Kathy enjoys skiing, golf, hiking, traveling and cooking.